Joel Edgerton & Lucas Hedges Debut First Footage of 'Boy Erased' at CinemaCon 2018!

Lucas Hedges and Joel Edgerton flash a smile together while hitting the carpet at 2018 CinemaCon: Focus Features Presentation at Caesars Palace held at the National Association of Theatre Owners on Wednesday (April 25) in Las Vegas.

The 21-year-old actor and the 43-year-old actor presented the very first footage of their upcoming drama Boy Erased, which tells the story of the son of a baptist preacher who is forced to participate in a church-supported gay conversion program.

“The true conversion is what happens with people’s ideas,” Joel, who directed and plays the head therapist, said onstage (via Variety).

“I’m a very anxious and nervous actor, so I tend to get very paranoid and afraid of scenes before we film them,” Lucas added about working with his parents, played by Russell Crowe and Nicole Kidman. “I have several memories of Nicole where I just forgot everything, forgot everything about where I was, just looking at her. I’m just like, ‘What’s going on here?’ But not even like, ‘It’s Nicole Kidman.’ She’s my mom, and everything about her centered me… It’s the same with Russell.”