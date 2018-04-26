Jonah Hill & Joaquin Phoenix Team Up in 'Don't Worry, He Won't Get Far on Foot' Trailer - Watch Now!

Jonah Hill is Joaquin Phoenix‘s sponsor in the brand-new trailer for Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far on Foot, released by Amazon Studios on Thursday (April 26).

That same day, Jonah spoke onstage at 2018 CinemaCon held at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

Their co-star in the film, Jack Black, was also in attendance. He snapped a pic with Dakota Johnson while inside.

In Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far on Foot, John Callahan (Joaquin), on the rocky path to sobriety after a life-changing accident, discovers the healing power of art, willing his injured hands into drawing hilarious, often controversial cartoons, which bring him a new lease on life.

The dramedy, based on the memoir of the real-life cartoonist, is directed by Gus Van Sant and also stars Rooney Mara.

“This was the most immersive and enjoyable and cathartic experience I’ve ever had,” Jonah said at the event. “Unbelievably educational and exciting experience.”

Watch the trailer below, and don’t miss it when it hits theaters on July 13!



Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far On Foot – Official Trailer | Amazon Studios