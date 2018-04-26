Kanye West Shares John Legend Text Exhange Over Donald Trump Tweets

Kanye West has seemingly shared a text exchange between him and John Legend over his tweets concerning Donald Trump.

John sent Kanye a text that said, “Hey it’s JL. I hope you’ll reconsider aligning yourself with Trump. You’re way too powerful and influential to endorse who he is and what he stands for. As you know, what you say really means something to your fans. They are loyal to you and respect your opinion. So many people who love you feel so betrayed right now because they know the harm that Trump‘s policies cause, especially to people of color.”

