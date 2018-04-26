Katie Holmes & Suki Waterhouse Stun at 'Bvlgari' Premiere at Tribeca Film Festival 2018

Katie Holmes is all smiles as she arrives at the premiere of the new documentary Bvlgari on Thursday night (April 26) at the iPic Theaters in New York City.

The 39-year-old actress looked pretty in a black and white floral-printed dress as she stepped out for the screening held during the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival.

Joining Katie at the premiere was model/actress Suki Waterhouse who went glam in a light blue fur-lined coat and matching dress and shoes.

