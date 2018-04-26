Kelly Clarkson Interviews Ellen DeGeneres for 'The Kelly Show' - Watch!

Kelly Clarkson is switching up the roles!

The “Love So Soft” powerhouse performer made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday (April 26).

During her appearance, Kelly talked about her experience as a judge on The Voice, and Ellen even imitated Kelly‘s excited bounce when she’s listening to talented singers.

Kelly also talked about her kids, and how they defend themselves by pushing each other around. Plus, in order to prepare Kelly for her Billboard Music Awards hosting gig, Ellen lets Kelly host The Kelly Show - which included a karaoke session!

Watch below!



Kelly Clarkson on Her Bossy Kids



Kelly Clarkson Interviews Ellen for the ‘The Kelly Show’