Kris Jenner Has Epic Response After Calling Out False Report About Kanye West & Kim Kardashian

Kris Jenner is not pleased with some stories being published about Kanye West and her daughter Kim Kardashian.

You may remember, earlier this week, Kris called out one story about her and Kanye allegedly having an explosive fight as “Lies, lies lies.”

Now, Kris is reacting to another headline, this time concerning their home.

The tweet read, “Kanye West Posts Photos Inside $20M House As Kim Responds: ‘We Had a Rule to Not Show Our Home,’” to which Kris responded, “WOW wrong again!!!!! Their house is $60 MIL.”

Kim has also been defending her husband amid lots of stories and rumors.

See every report Kris has shut down on Twitter so far in the gallery…