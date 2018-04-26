Top Stories
Kris Jenner Has Epic Response After Calling Out False Report About Kanye West & Kim Kardashian

Avicii's Family Releases Second, Heartbreaking Statement After His Tragic Death

Thu, 26 April 2018 at 1:39 pm

Lucy Liu Calls 'Elementary' Role 'Most Patient Character' She's Ever Played

Lucy Liu Calls 'Elementary' Role 'Most Patient Character' She's Ever Played

Lucy Liu hit Stephen Colbert‘s couch on The Late Show on Wednesday night (April 25) and tackled a variety of topics – mostly about her side hobbies!

The 49-year-old actress explains what attracted her to the side hustle of playing an accordion, as well as her interests in the arts, which she reveals she used an alias to display her work.

Lucy also calls her role in Elementary the “most patient character that I have ever played.”

Stephen closes out the interview by asking Lucy if she’s ever committed a crime in real life – Watch her hilarious response below!


Lucy Liu Has Been Playing Accordion Under An Alias
