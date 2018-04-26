Matt Lauer Breaks Silence to Address Sexual Assault Allegations

Matt Lauer is speaking out for the first time in five months to address the sexual assault allegations against him.

The 60-year-old former Today host released a statement on Thursday (April 26) to address “false allegations” against him.

“I have made no public comments on the many false stories from anonymous or biased sources that have been reported about me over these past several months,” Matt told The Washington Post. “I remained silent in an attempt to protect my family from further embarrassment and to restore a small degree of the privacy they have lost.”

Matt was fired from the NBC morning show back in November 2017 for alleged inappropriate sexual behavior at work.

Matt continued: “But defending my family now requires me to speak up. I fully acknowledge that I acted inappropriately as a husband, father and principal at NBC. However I want to make it perfectly clear that any allegations or reports of coercive, aggressive or abusive actions on my part, at any time, are absolutely false.”