Did Royal Family Website Accidentally Reveal Baby #3's Name? Find Out the Rumored Name!

Kanye West Shares John Legend Text Exhange Over Donald Trump Tweets

Thu, 26 April 2018 at 9:55 pm

Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Engaged to College Sweetheart Lauren Pesce!

There’s another wedding on the Jersey Shore horizon!

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino announced on Thursday (April 26) that he and longtime love Lauren Pesce are engaged!

“GYM TAN WE’RE ENGAGED!! THE FUTURE MR & MRS SITUATION,” the 35-year-old reality TV personality shared on Instagram along with a photo of Lauren showing off her new bling.

Mike and Lauren dated for four years back in college, but split before he joined Jersey Shore in 2009.

After the show wrapped in 2012, the two rekindled their romance and have been together ever since.

“I’m currently living the dream and proposed to my college sweetheart, Lauren Pesce, amongst my best friends on the biggest reality show in the country,” Mike told Us Weekly. “We are so proud and excited to share this chapter of our story with the world.”
