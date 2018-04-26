Top Stories
Did Royal Family Website Accidentally Reveal Baby #3's Name? Find Out the Rumored Name!

Did Royal Family Website Accidentally Reveal Baby #3's Name? Find Out the Rumored Name!

Kanye West Shares John Legend Text Exhange Over Donald Trump Tweets

Kanye West Shares John Legend Text Exhange Over Donald Trump Tweets

Thu, 26 April 2018 at 7:49 pm

Mila Kunis & Kate McKinnon Buddy Up at CinemaCon 2018!

Mila Kunis & Kate McKinnon Buddy Up at CinemaCon 2018!

Mila Kunis and Kate McKinnon hug it out on the red carpet as they arrive at the 2018 CinemaCon on Thursday afternoon (April 26) at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

The 34-year-old Bad Moms actress looked chic in a sparkling green and black skirt while the SNL star, also 34, rocked a black suit for the event.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Mila Kunis

The ladies dropped by the event to promote their upcoming action comedy The Spy Who Dumped Me.

In the movie, Mila and Kate play best friends who embark on an espionage adventure when one of them discovers she’s been dating a spy.

The Spy Who Dumped Me hits theaters on August 3 – and you can check out the trailer here!

15+ pictures inside of the ladies at the event…
Just Jared on Facebook
mila kunis kate mckinnon buddy up at cinemacon 01
mila kunis kate mckinnon buddy up at cinemacon 02
mila kunis kate mckinnon buddy up at cinemacon 03
mila kunis kate mckinnon buddy up at cinemacon 04
mila kunis kate mckinnon buddy up at cinemacon 05
mila kunis kate mckinnon buddy up at cinemacon 06
mila kunis kate mckinnon buddy up at cinemacon 07
mila kunis kate mckinnon buddy up at cinemacon 08
mila kunis kate mckinnon buddy up at cinemacon 09
mila kunis kate mckinnon buddy up at cinemacon 10
mila kunis kate mckinnon buddy up at cinemacon 11
mila kunis kate mckinnon buddy up at cinemacon 12
mila kunis kate mckinnon buddy up at cinemacon 13
mila kunis kate mckinnon buddy up at cinemacon 14
mila kunis kate mckinnon buddy up at cinemacon 15
mila kunis kate mckinnon buddy up at cinemacon 16
mila kunis kate mckinnon buddy up at cinemacon 17

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Kate McKinnon, Mila Kunis

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty