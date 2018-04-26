Mila Kunis & Kate McKinnon Buddy Up at CinemaCon 2018!

Mila Kunis and Kate McKinnon hug it out on the red carpet as they arrive at the 2018 CinemaCon on Thursday afternoon (April 26) at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

The 34-year-old Bad Moms actress looked chic in a sparkling green and black skirt while the SNL star, also 34, rocked a black suit for the event.

The ladies dropped by the event to promote their upcoming action comedy The Spy Who Dumped Me.

In the movie, Mila and Kate play best friends who embark on an espionage adventure when one of them discovers she’s been dating a spy.



The Spy Who Dumped Me hits theaters on August 3 – and you can check out the trailer here!

