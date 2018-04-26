Prince Harry Chooses Prince William as Best Man for Royal Wedding to Meghan Markle!

Prince Harry asked Prince William to be best man at his May 19 wedding to Meghan Markle!

“Prince Harry has asked his brother The Duke of Cambridge to be his Best Man at his wedding to Ms. Meghan Markle,” Kensington Palace tweeted. “The Duke of Cambridge is honoured to have been asked, and is very much looking forward to supporting his brother at St George’s Chapel, Windsor on May 19th.”

If you don’t know, Prince William chose Prince Harry as his best man at his wedding to Duchess Kate Middleton back in 2011.