Prince Harry Jokes He 'Got Down On One Knee' To Ask Prince William as Best Man for Royal Wedding

Prince Harry has already confirmed that his brother Prince William will be his best man at his May 19 wedding to Meghan Markle – but how did he ask him?

“How did I ask? Got down on one knee. He’s known for months,” the 33-year-old royal revealed while visiting the Greenhouse Sports Centre on Thursday (April 26) alongside William, 35, in London, England.

“It feels great,” William said of the honor (via People). “Thrilled and delighted, obviously.

“Revenge is sweet,” William added jokingly. The brothers teamed up to officially open the Greenhouse Center, a London-based organization that will provide sports and social opportunities, as well as coaching, to young people in the community.