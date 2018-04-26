Top Stories
Kanye West Shares John Legend Text Exhange Over Donald Trump Tweets

Kanye West Shares John Legend Text Exhange Over Donald Trump Tweets

Why Haven't Prince William &amp; Duchess Kate Middleton Announced Royal Baby's Name Yet?

Why Haven't Prince William & Duchess Kate Middleton Announced Royal Baby's Name Yet?

Thu, 26 April 2018 at 3:37 pm

Prince Harry Jokes He 'Got Down On One Knee' To Ask Prince William as Best Man for Royal Wedding

Prince Harry Jokes He 'Got Down On One Knee' To Ask Prince William as Best Man for Royal Wedding

Prince Harry has already confirmed that his brother Prince William will be his best man at his May 19 wedding to Meghan Markle – but how did he ask him?

“How did I ask? Got down on one knee. He’s known for months,” the 33-year-old royal revealed while visiting the Greenhouse Sports Centre on Thursday (April 26) alongside William, 35, in London, England.

“It feels great,” William said of the honor (via People). “Thrilled and delighted, obviously.

“Revenge is sweet,” William added jokingly. The brothers teamed up to officially open the Greenhouse Center, a London-based organization that will provide sports and social opportunities, as well as coaching, to young people in the community.
Just Jared on Facebook
prince harry jokes he got down on one knee to ask prince william as best man for royal wedding 0
prince harry jokes he got down on one knee to ask prince william as best man for royal wedding 0
prince harry jokes he got down on one knee to ask prince william as best man for royal wedding 0
prince harry jokes he got down on one knee to ask prince william as best man for royal wedding 0
prince harry jokes he got down on one knee to ask prince william as best man for royal wedding 0
prince harry jokes he got down on one knee to ask prince william as best man for royal wedding 0
prince harry jokes he got down on one knee to ask prince william as best man for royal wedding 0
prince harry jokes he got down on one knee to ask prince william as best man for royal wedding 0
prince harry jokes he got down on one knee to ask prince william as best man for royal wedding 0
prince harry jokes he got down on one knee to ask prince william as best man for royal wedding 1
prince harry jokes he got down on one knee to ask prince william as best man for royal wedding 1
prince harry jokes he got down on one knee to ask prince william as best man for royal wedding 1
prince harry jokes he got down on one knee to ask prince william as best man for royal wedding 1
prince harry jokes he got down on one knee to ask prince william as best man for royal wedding 1
prince harry jokes he got down on one knee to ask prince william as best man for royal wedding 1
prince harry jokes he got down on one knee to ask prince william as best man for royal wedding 1
prince harry jokes he got down on one knee to ask prince william as best man for royal wedding 1
prince harry jokes he got down on one knee to ask prince william as best man for royal wedding 1
prince harry jokes he got down on one knee to ask prince william as best man for royal wedding 1

Credit: Chris Jackson - WPA Pool; Photos: Getty, WENN
Posted to: Prince Harry, Prince William, Royal Wedding

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty