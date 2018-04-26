Prince William's Update on Royal Baby Name Gives Some Insight!

Everyone is wondering why Prince William and Kate Middleton haven’t announced the name of their third child yet.

Could it be that the baby doesn’t have a name yet!?

At an event today, a reporter asked Prince William, “Any news on the name for the baby?

Prince William responded to the reporter, “I’m working on it, I’m working on it.”

