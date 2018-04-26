Top Stories
Kris Jenner Has Epic Response After Calling Out False Report About Kanye West &amp; Kim Kardashian

Kris Jenner Has Epic Response After Calling Out False Report About Kanye West & Kim Kardashian

Blac Chyna Posts Picture of Dream Kardashian With Pink Hair!

Blac Chyna Posts Picture of Dream Kardashian With Pink Hair!

Thu, 26 April 2018 at 10:30 am

Priyanka Chopra Reveals If She's One of Meghan Markle's Bridesmaids

Priyanka Chopra Reveals If She's One of Meghan Markle's Bridesmaids

Priyanka Chopra looks so stunning while leaving her Good Morning America appearance on Thursday (April 26) in New York City.

If you don’t know, the 35-year-old actress and Meghan Markle are good friends, and now that she’s confirmed that she’ll attend the royal wedding, she’s now responding to rumors that she’ll be a bridesmaid.

Priyanka told People that she’s not performing bridesmaid duties, before adding, “I’m super excited about her and her big day. It’s not just going to be life-changing for both of them, it’s life-changing for the world that needs to see strong women as icons, and I think Meghan has the potential to be that.”

Also pictured: Priyanka making an appearance on the Tonight Show on Wednesday (April 25) in New York City.


Priyanka Chopra Dishes on Attending Meghan Markle’s Royal Wedding
Just Jared on Facebook
priyanka chopra bridesmaid rumors 01
priyanka chopra bridesmaid rumors 02
priyanka chopra bridesmaid rumors 03
priyanka chopra bridesmaid rumors 04
priyanka chopra bridesmaid rumors 05

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Priyanka Chopra, Royal Wedding

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty