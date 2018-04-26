Priyanka Chopra Reveals If She's One of Meghan Markle's Bridesmaids

Priyanka Chopra looks so stunning while leaving her Good Morning America appearance on Thursday (April 26) in New York City.

If you don’t know, the 35-year-old actress and Meghan Markle are good friends, and now that she’s confirmed that she’ll attend the royal wedding, she’s now responding to rumors that she’ll be a bridesmaid.

Priyanka told People that she’s not performing bridesmaid duties, before adding, “I’m super excited about her and her big day. It’s not just going to be life-changing for both of them, it’s life-changing for the world that needs to see strong women as icons, and I think Meghan has the potential to be that.”

Also pictured: Priyanka making an appearance on the Tonight Show on Wednesday (April 25) in New York City.



