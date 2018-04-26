Top Stories
Thu, 26 April 2018 at 1:57 pm

Richard Gere Is Married to Girlfriend Alejandra Silva!

Richard Gere Is Married to Girlfriend Alejandra Silva!

Richard Gere and his girlfriend Alejandra Silva are married!

The 68-year-old Pretty Woman actor and the 35-year-old Spanish publicist and businesswoman got married weeks ago, People confirmed on Monday (April 23).

The two first started dating back in 2014.

According to Spanish media, the two married in a civil ceremony earlier in April, and will be celebrating with a party alongside friends and family in May in New York City.

This is Richard’s third marriage, and Alejandra‘s second marriage.

Congratulations to the happy couple!
Photos: Getty Images
