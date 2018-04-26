'RuPaul's Drag Race' 2018 - Top 8 Queens Revealed!

The top eight queens still in season 10 of RuPaul’s Drag Race have been revealed!

After another fierce week of competition, another queen was sent home.



CHECK OUT: Who Went Home on RuPaul’s Drag Race 2018 Week 6?

Joining main stage judges RuPaul, Michelle Visage, and Ross Mathews this week were comedy powerhouse couple Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon.

This season, every episode will be a full 90 minutes long. In addition, each episode will be followed by the fan favorite show, RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked.

RuPaul’s Drag Race airs on Thursday nights on VH1 at 8/7c.

Click through the slideshow to see who’s still in the competition…