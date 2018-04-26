Ryan Reynolds Says Core of 'Deadpool 2' is About 'How Kindness Can Change the World'

Ryan Reynolds is all smiles while posing for photographs at his press conference and photo call for his anticipated film Deadpool 2 held at the Four Seasons Hotel on Wednesday (April 25) in Mexico City, Mexico.

“Tone is so critical in these movies and at the heart of Deadpool is always a very emotional story. You have to circle around that before you think about comedy bits or trying to incite reactions or that sort of thing,” the 41-year-old actor recently expressed (via Washington Post).

“So Deadpool 2 is really, at its core, about how one act of kindness can change the world,” Ryan continued. “It’s sort of a nature versus nurture story at its heart and that’s critical to the film as a whole. Then you can model which sort of comedic set pieces you want around that. But at the end of the day it’s got to be an engrossing story and that’s the thing that we were most focused on from the get-go.”