Top Stories
Kris Jenner Has Epic Response After Calling Out False Report About Kanye West &amp; Kim Kardashian

Kris Jenner Has Epic Response After Calling Out False Report About Kanye West & Kim Kardashian

Avicii's Family Releases Second, Heartbreaking Statement After His Tragic Death

Avicii's Family Releases Second, Heartbreaking Statement After His Tragic Death

Thu, 26 April 2018 at 1:36 pm

Saoirse Ronan Presents 'Mary Queen of Scots' Footage at CinemaCon 2018

Saoirse Ronan Presents 'Mary Queen of Scots' Footage at CinemaCon 2018

Saoirse Ronan is providing a first look at her new movie!

The 24-year-old Lady Bird actress was on hand to present the first footage of her upcoming Mary Queen of Scots during the Focus Features presentation at 2018 CinemaCon on Wednesday (April 25) in Las Vegas.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Saoirse Ronan

Saoirse plays the title role alongside Margot Robbie, who plays Queen Elizabeth I.

Here’s a plot summary: Mary Stuart’s attempt to overthrow her cousin Elizabeth I, Queen of England, finds her condemned to years of imprisonment before facing execution.

Just Jared on Facebook
saoirse ronan cinemacon 2018 01
saoirse ronan cinemacon 2018 02
saoirse ronan cinemacon 2018 03
saoirse ronan cinemacon 2018 04
saoirse ronan cinemacon 2018 05

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Saoirse Ronan

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty