Saoirse Ronan Presents 'Mary Queen of Scots' Footage at CinemaCon 2018

Saoirse Ronan is providing a first look at her new movie!

The 24-year-old Lady Bird actress was on hand to present the first footage of her upcoming Mary Queen of Scots during the Focus Features presentation at 2018 CinemaCon on Wednesday (April 25) in Las Vegas.

Saoirse plays the title role alongside Margot Robbie, who plays Queen Elizabeth I.

Here’s a plot summary: Mary Stuart’s attempt to overthrow her cousin Elizabeth I, Queen of England, finds her condemned to years of imprisonment before facing execution.