Serena Williams Faces Off Against Jimmy Fallon in Axe-Throwing Contest!

Serena Williams went head-to-head with Jimmy Fallon in a little axe-throwing contest during The Tonight Show on Wednesday night (April 25)!

The 36-year-old tennis superstar and Jimmy, 43, took turns hurling their respective axes at a wooden target to the delight of those in attendance.

Serena also hit the couch and talked to Jimmy about how she met her now-husband Alexis Ohanian and her new HBO docu-series Becoming Serena.

“It started out as my idea,” Serena expressed. “What I wanted to do to just give to my daughter later in life. Because when we were younger, my dad, he had lots of footage of my mom, of our whole family. And I always enjoyed that, and I always appreciated it.”



