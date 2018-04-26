Top Stories
Blac Chyna Posts Picture of Dream Kardashian With Pink Hair!

Kanye West Steps Out in 'Make America Great Again' Hat

Shawn Mendes Reveals Album Artwork, Release Date, & Tracklist!

Shawn Mendes Reveals Album Artwork, Release Date, & Tracklist!

Shawn Mendes‘ new album is just a month away from coming out!

After teasing album news in a live stream on his social media on Wednesday (April 25), the 19-year-old singer took to Instagram to reveal that his upcoming third studio will be self-titled.

Shawn‘s upcoming album artwork features his face being broken apart with flowers growing out of the cracks.

Shawn Mendes: The Album is set to be released on Friday, May 25 – and you can pre-order it off of iTunes now!

Check out Shawn‘s announcement below!

‪#ShawnMendesTheAlbum out May 25th! Preorder now x link in bio

A post shared by Shawn Mendes (@shawnmendes) on

Check out the track listing inside…

1. “In My Blood”
2. “Nervous”
3. “Lost in Japan”
4. “Where Were You in the Morning?”
5. “Like to Be You” feat. Julia Michaels
6. “Fallin’ All in You”
7. “Particular Taste”
8. “Why”
9. “Because I Had You”
10. “Queen”
11. “Youth” feat. Khalid
12. “Mutual”
13. “Perfectly Wrong”
14. “When You’re Ready”
