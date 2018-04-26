Shawn Mendes Reveals Album Artwork, Release Date, & Tracklist!

Shawn Mendes‘ new album is just a month away from coming out!

After teasing album news in a live stream on his social media on Wednesday (April 25), the 19-year-old singer took to Instagram to reveal that his upcoming third studio will be self-titled.

Shawn‘s upcoming album artwork features his face being broken apart with flowers growing out of the cracks.

Shawn Mendes: The Album is set to be released on Friday, May 25 – and you can pre-order it off of iTunes now!

Check out Shawn‘s announcement below!

Check out the track listing inside…

1. “In My Blood”

2. “Nervous”

3. “Lost in Japan”

4. “Where Were You in the Morning?”

5. “Like to Be You” feat. Julia Michaels

6. “Fallin’ All in You”

7. “Particular Taste”

8. “Why”

9. “Because I Had You”

10. “Queen”

11. “Youth” feat. Khalid

12. “Mutual”

13. “Perfectly Wrong”

14. “When You’re Ready”