Simon Baker & Elizabeth Debicki Premiere 'Breath' in Sydney!

Simon Baker gives photographers a thumbs up while hitting the carpet at the premiere of his latest film Breath held at The Ritz Cinema on Thursday (April 26) in Sydney, Australia.

The 48-year-old actor, who also directed the flick, was joined at the event by his co-stars Elizabeth Debicki, Ben Spence and Samson Coulter, as well as writer Tim Winton.

“It was a really Aussie story, and there was an intimacy to the script that really appealed to me,” Elizabeth said about working on the film. “I had just come off the back of quite a few big genre pieces and this was a poignant, beautiful script.”

Breath is based on Tim‘s award-winning and international bestselling novel set in mid-70s coastal Australia. Two teenage boys, hungry for discovery, form an unlikely friendship with a mysterious older adventurer who pushes them to take risks that will have a lasting and profound impact on their lives – Watch the trailer below!



‘Breath’ | Official Trailer

FYI: Elizabeth is wearing an Oscar de la Renta black velvet sleeveless v-neck gown.