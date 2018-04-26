SNL's Colin Jost & Michael Che Hosting Emmys 2018!

SNL‘s Colin Jost and Michael Che is are hosting the 2018 Emmy Awards!

“NBC is thrilled to be the home of this year’s Emmy Awards and with Colin and Michael in the driver’s seat as hosts,” Robert Greenblatt, Chairman of NBC Entertainment, said in a statement. “Along with surprise appearances by other cast members of Saturday Night Live, I think we are in for one of the funniest awards shows in a long time.”

Colin and Michael added in a statement, “We’re proud to be the first duo hosting the Emmys since Jenna Elfman and David Hyde Pierce, and somehow that’s a real fact.”

The Emmys will air on Monday (September 17) on NBC.