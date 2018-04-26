Steve Irwin's Family Brings Snake to Walk of Fame Ceremony!

Steve Irwin received a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame!

The late crocodile hunter’s family – wife Terri and kids Bindi, 19, and son Bob, 14 – were on hand to accept the star on Thursday afternoon (April 26) in Hollywood.

While they were there, the family posed for pictures with Steve‘s star while holding a huge snake!

“He was the best and most incredible conservationist, but also the best dad,” Bob said at the ceremony.

Other stars at the ceremony included Bindi’s longtime boyfriend Chandler Powell, TV personality Ross Mathews, and celebrity chef Curtis Stone.

