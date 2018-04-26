Taron Egerton & Jamie Foxx Rep 'Robin Hood' at CinemaCon!

It looks like Taron Egerton and Jamie Foxx had a little too much fun at 2018 CinemaCon!

The 28-year-old Kingsman: The Golden Circle actor and the 50-year-old Sleepless star posed for tons of pics together during the Lionsgate portion of the event at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Thursday (April 26) in Las Vegas.

The Robin Hood co-stars, who reportedly walked on stage to Jamie‘s “Gold Digger,” coordinated their looks in blue and white.

They were joined by director Otto Bathurst. Jamie also snapped some pics with Blake Lively.

In the adventure flick, Taron plays Robin Hood and Jamie portrays Little John.

“We ain’t got no tights on,” Jamie told the crowd as they previewed the first trailer. “This is grown-man business now.”

Don’t miss Robin Hood when it hits theaters on November 21!

35+ pictures inside of Taron Egerton and Jamie Foxx at the event…