Twitter Responds to Reports That Kanye West Lost 9 Million Followers After Supporting Donald Trump

Kanye West showed his support for President Donald Trump after sending out some tweets on Wednesday (April 24), and fans thought they noticed something significant about his account soon after.

Apparently, screenshots were floating around after Kanye called Trump his “brother” showing millions of less followers. The screenshots showed first that Kanye had over 27 million followers, and then showed that he had over 18 million a short time later.

Twitter issued a statement to Buzzfeed News to clarify what appears to have happened.

“We can confirm that Kanye’s follower count is currently at approximately 27M followers. Any fluctuation that people might be seeing is an inconsistency and should be resolved soon,” the statement said.