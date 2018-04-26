Top Stories
Did Royal Family Website Accidentally Reveal Baby #3's Name? Find Out the Rumored Name!

Kanye West Shares John Legend Text Exhange Over Donald Trump Tweets

Thu, 26 April 2018 at 9:29 pm

Who Went Home on 'RuPaul's Drag Race' 2018 Week 6?

And then there were 8!

After another week of competition, another queen was sent home on RuPaul’s Drag Race season 10 on Thursday night (April 26).

During tonight’s competition, the queens were broken up into three teams of three to take part in a mock panel at Drag Con.

Guest judges this week were comedy powerhouse couple Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon.

This week, the two bottom queens had to lip sync for their life to “I’m Coming Out” by Diana Ross.

The top queen of the week was Eureka – for the second week in a row!

Find out who went home inside…

Blair St. Clair
Photos: VH1
Getty