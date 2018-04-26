Why Haven't Prince William & Duchess Kate Middleton Announced Royal Baby's Name Yet?

Top Stories
Thu, 26 April 2018 at 2:20 pm

Fans of the royal family around the world are anxiously awaiting the name of Prince William and Duchess Kate Middleton‘s third child, who was born on Monday (April 23).

A royal expert explained the decision to wait, as the royal couple also did after the births of Prince George in 2013 and Princess Charlotte in 2015.

“The reasoning is perhaps two fold. On one hand there’s a desire to inform the families before a public declaration is made and any new parent appreciates having a little private time to get to know their new addition before the onslaught of announcements,” royal commentator Victoria Arbiter told Town & Country. “Royals, however, also have to consider the great responsibility in naming a new member of the family and I expect they want to be a hundred percent certain of their choice before announcing the name and sealing the baby’s place in history.”

Fans have noted that Prince William and Duchess Kate waited two days to announce the names of their first two children, but it has been a longer wait this time around.

In the meantime, check out the top contenders for the baby’s name!

