Top Stories
Kate Middleton &amp; Prince William Reveal Royal Baby Name!

Kate Middleton & Prince William Reveal Royal Baby Name!

Amy Schumer Reveals She Was 'Gray-Area Raped' While Sleeping

Amy Schumer Reveals She Was 'Gray-Area Raped' While Sleeping

Kanye West Shares John Legend Text Exhange Over Donald Trump Tweets

Kanye West Shares John Legend Text Exhange Over Donald Trump Tweets

Fri, 27 April 2018 at 8:51 am

ABBA Announce New Music for the First Time in 35 Years

ABBA Announce New Music for the First Time in 35 Years

The legendary ABBA are returning with new music!

Ahead of their upcoming avatar tour project, the iconic “Dancing Queen” Swedish pop group revealed on Friday (April 27) that they’ve recorded their first new music since the early eighties.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of ABBA

“The decision to go ahead with the exciting ABBA avatar tour project had an unexpected consequence. We all four felt that, after some 35 years, it could be fun to join forces again and go into the recording studio. So we did. And it was like time had stood still and that we only had been away on a short holiday. An extremely joyful experience!” the band wrote on their Instagram.

“It resulted in two new songs and one of them ‘I Still Have Faith In You’ will be performed by our digital serves in a TV special produced by NBC and the BBC aimed for broadcasting in December. We may have come of age, but the song is new. And it feels good.”

Are you excited to hear new ABBA after all these years?

A post shared by @abbaofficial on

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: ABBA

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Tom Brokaw is being accused of sexual harassment - TMZ
  • Bindi Irwin's boyfriend had the sweetest things to say about her - Just Jared Jr
  • Things are getting messy on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation - TooFab
  • Get the scoop on Jude Law's new movie - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Find out who'll be reprising the role of Sandy in Grease - Just Jared Jr
  • Danae

    Funny, the statement reads “it could be fun” but all I can hear is “we have run out of money”.

  • Guilherme Amaral

    do not be stupid, you’re the best