ABBA Announce New Music for the First Time in 35 Years

The legendary ABBA are returning with new music!

Ahead of their upcoming avatar tour project, the iconic “Dancing Queen” Swedish pop group revealed on Friday (April 27) that they’ve recorded their first new music since the early eighties.

“The decision to go ahead with the exciting ABBA avatar tour project had an unexpected consequence. We all four felt that, after some 35 years, it could be fun to join forces again and go into the recording studio. So we did. And it was like time had stood still and that we only had been away on a short holiday. An extremely joyful experience!” the band wrote on their Instagram.

“It resulted in two new songs and one of them ‘I Still Have Faith In You’ will be performed by our digital serves in a TV special produced by NBC and the BBC aimed for broadcasting in December. We may have come of age, but the song is new. And it feels good.”

