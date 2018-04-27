Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Breaks Her Silence on Tristan Thompson Cheating &amp; Kanye West's Tweets - Watch!

Kim Kardashian Breaks Her Silence on Tristan Thompson Cheating & Kanye West's Tweets - Watch!

'Avengers: Infinity War' Already Breaking Records After Thursday Previews!

'Avengers: Infinity War' Already Breaking Records After Thursday Previews!

Kate Middleton &amp; Prince William Reveal Royal Baby Name!

Kate Middleton & Prince William Reveal Royal Baby Name!

Fri, 27 April 2018 at 1:16 pm

Alexis Bledel Confirms A Third 'Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants' Movie Has Been Pitched!

Alexis Bledel Confirms A Third 'Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants' Movie Has Been Pitched!

Alexis Bledel hit Jimmy Fallon‘s couch on The Tonight Show on Thursday (April 26) and shared some exciting news about the The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants franchise!

The 36-year-old Emmy-winning actress may be getting back together with her longtime BFFs Blake Lively, America Ferrera, and Amber Tamblyn after all. Alexis confirmed to Jimmy that a third Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants movie has been pitched.

“We just pitched a third movie,” Alexis revealed. “I hope it comes together. It would be so great. I would love it. It would be the best thing.”

Alexis also discusses her unexpected return to The Handmaid’s Tale for Season 2 – Watch her full appearance below!


Alexis Bledel Reveals Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 3 Is in the Works
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Alexis Bledel, Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Tom Brokaw is being accused of sexual harassment - TMZ
  • Bindi Irwin's boyfriend had the sweetest things to say about her - Just Jared Jr
  • Things are getting messy on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation - TooFab
  • Get the scoop on Jude Law's new movie - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Find out who'll be reprising the role of Sandy in Grease - Just Jared Jr