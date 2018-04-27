Alexis Bledel Confirms A Third 'Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants' Movie Has Been Pitched!

Alexis Bledel hit Jimmy Fallon‘s couch on The Tonight Show on Thursday (April 26) and shared some exciting news about the The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants franchise!

The 36-year-old Emmy-winning actress may be getting back together with her longtime BFFs Blake Lively, America Ferrera, and Amber Tamblyn after all. Alexis confirmed to Jimmy that a third Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants movie has been pitched.

“We just pitched a third movie,” Alexis revealed. “I hope it comes together. It would be so great. I would love it. It would be the best thing.”

Alexis also discusses her unexpected return to The Handmaid’s Tale for Season 2 – Watch her full appearance below!



