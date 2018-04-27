'American Idol' Announces Disney Night Song List!

American Idol‘s top 10 contestants are getting ready for one of the most fun nights of the season – Disney Night!

The remaining contestants are set to take the stage to perform songs from their favorite Disney movies, like Sleeping Beauty, Moana, The Jungle Book, The Lion King and Coco.

Idina Menzel, who is the voice of Queen Elsa in Frozen, will be mentor the Top 10 for the night.

This week, the competition will air live across all time zones and fans will be able to vote in real time for their favorite contestants. Results will be revealed at the end of the show.

Make sure to tune into American Idol on Sunday at 8 PM EST/5 PM PST on ABC.

Click inside to see what Disney Songs the Top 10 are performing…



Michael J. Woodard: “Beauty and the Beast” (Beauty and the Beast)

Catie Turner: “Once Upon a Dream” (Sleeping Beauty)

Jurnee: “How Far I’ll Go” (Moana)

Ada Vox: “Circle of Life” (The Lion King)

Cade Foehner: “Kiss the Girl” (The Little Mermaid)

Gabby Barrett: “Colors of the Wind” (Pocahontas)

Caleb Lee Hutchinson: “You’ve Got a Friend in Me” (Toy Story)

Dennis Lorenzo: “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” (The Lion King)

Maddie Poppe: “The Bare Necessities” (The Jungle Book)

Michelle Sussett: “Remember Me” (Coco)