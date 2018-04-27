Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Breaks Her Silence on Tristan Thompson Cheating &amp; Kanye West's Tweets - Watch!

'Avengers: Infinity War' Already Breaking Records After Thursday Previews!

Kate Middleton &amp; Prince William Reveal Royal Baby Name!

Fri, 27 April 2018 at 12:42 pm

Amy Schumer Hospitalized With Kidney Infection - Read Her Update

Amy Schumer Hospitalized With Kidney Infection - Read Her Update

Amy Schumer was hospitalized with a kidney infection.

The I Feel Pretty comedian posted an update on her social media on Friday (April 27) about her condition.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Amy Schumer

“Here’s what I’ve been up to this week. I was hospitalized for 5 days with a horrible kidney infection. I want to give a big thank you to the doctors, the bad ass nurses also my husband who’s name is, i want to say, Chris? and my sisters Kimby and mol who have been by my side the whole time,” she wrote.

“I wanted to share this with you because this is sexy as hell but mostly because I was meant to go to London for the opening of I Feel Pretty and my doctors have told me that’s a no go. I’m really disappointed selfishly to miss this trip because I love London and Europe in general and all the great people (food) there. But I need to put my health first. I am so grateful for all the support the movie is getting. I hope people check it out in England and everywhere else in the world. It’s sweet and fun and you will walk out feeling better. Which is something I hope to feel soon too.”

Get well soon, Amy!

A post shared by @amyschumer on

