Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Breaks Her Silence on Tristan Thompson Cheating &amp; Kanye West's Tweets - Watch!

Kim Kardashian Breaks Her Silence on Tristan Thompson Cheating & Kanye West's Tweets - Watch!

'Avengers: Infinity War' Already Breaking Records After Thursday Previews!

'Avengers: Infinity War' Already Breaking Records After Thursday Previews!

Kate Middleton &amp; Prince William Reveal Royal Baby Name!

Kate Middleton & Prince William Reveal Royal Baby Name!

Fri, 27 April 2018 at 4:18 pm

Ann Curry Says She Tried to Tell NBC Execs About Matt Lauer's Behavior Back in 2012

Ann Curry Says She Tried to Tell NBC Execs About Matt Lauer's Behavior Back in 2012
  • Ann Curry claimed she told NBC execs back in 2012 Matt Lauer was actually physically aggressive toward women and claims the honchos did nothing.- TMZ
  • These new pics from the Big Little Lies set have us wondering what’s happening on Season 2! – Just Jared Jr
  • Star Trek has reportedly made an exciting director decision! – Lainey Gossip
  • Is this how Prince Harry‘s bachelor party is going down? – DListed
  • Chance The Rapper is clarifying his thoughts on the Kanye West-Trump situation… – TooFab
  • The new Whitney Houston documentary goes deep. – Towleroad
  • Here’s what going on a date with a boy band is like! – J-14
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Ann Curry, Matt Lauer, Newsies

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Tom Brokaw is being accused of sexual harassment - TMZ
  • Bindi Irwin's boyfriend had the sweetest things to say about her - Just Jared Jr
  • Things are getting messy on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation - TooFab
  • Get the scoop on Jude Law's new movie - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Find out who'll be reprising the role of Sandy in Grease - Just Jared Jr