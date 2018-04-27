Anne-Marie: 'Speak Your Mind' Album Stream & Download - Listen Now!

Anne-Marie‘s debut album Speak Your Mind is out now, and you can listen to it right here!

The 27-year-old British “Friends” singer dropped the the 12-track release on Friday (April 27).

Besides “Friends,” her collaboration with Marshmello, the album features her singles “2002,” which was co-written with Ed Sheeran, “Heavy,” and “Then.”

The deluxe edition also showcases five additional tracks, including her 2017 hit “Rockabye” with Clean Bandit and Sean Paul.

Listen below! You can also download Speak Your Mind on iTunes.