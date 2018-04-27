Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen & More Reveal Actual 'Avengers: Infinity War' Spoilers on 'Jimmy Kimmel'!

The Avengers takeover on Jimmy Kimmel Live this week continued as another batch of superheroes assembled on Thursday night (April 26) just in time for the release of Avengers: Infinity War today (April 27)!

Don Cheadle, Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen and Winston Duke joined the late-night host this time around and each got a chance to reveal one major bombshell from the anticipated film, which is already off to a banging start at the box office.

First up was Duke, who divulged, “I run really fast.” Elizabeth then revealed, “I see a train and wear ripped jeans… at the same time!”

Don shared, “About halfway through the movie, I get on a conference call.” And lastly, Benedict revealed: “I stand in the middle of the street… no crosswalk.”



Avengers: Infinity War Cast Reveals REAL Spoilers

Click inside to watch more from the Avengers: Infinity War stars on Jimmy Kimmel Live…



Avengers Cast Reveals Reaction When Visiting Comic Book Stores



Cast of Avengers: Infinity War Draws Their Characters



The Avengers Have a Fantasy Football League