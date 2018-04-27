Benedict Cumberbatch Swears Twice After Getting Scared by Iron Man on 'Ellen'!

Benedict Cumberbatch got an epic scare while making an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, airing on Friday (April 27)!

An Iron Man impersonator jumped out of a fake coffee table and roared in the 41-year-old actor’s face, just moments after Benedict told host Ellen that he scares “very easily.”

“Ah, f*** off!,” Benedict yelled, covering his face with his hands as the prankster scurried off behind stage.

Benedict also chats about his Showtime mini-series Patrick Melrose, shooting opposite Robert Downey Jr. on his first day on set of Avengers: Infinity War and how he was able to secure a hardcopy of the top-secret script before committing to the role.

Also pictured: Benedict all suited up while hitting the red carpet at the For Your Consideration event for Patrick Melrose moderated by James Corden at NeueHouse Hollywood on Thursday (April 26) in Los Angeles.



