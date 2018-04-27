Bethany Hamilton Makes First Red Carpet Appearance After Welcoming Son Wesley

Bethany Hamilton and husband Adam Dirks hit the red carpet at the premiere of Bethany Hamilton: Unstoppable at the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival on Thursday (April 20) at the SVA Theater in New York City.

This is the first time the 28-year-old professional surfer has stepped out since welcoming her second son Wesley Philip back in March.

Also in attendance at the premiere was AnnaSophia Robb – who portrayed Bethany in the 2011 film Soul Surfer.

Later that day, Bethany and Adam along with Jemima and Lola Kirke were spotted driving off in Teslas as they headed to another event.

