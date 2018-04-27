Beyonce, Kelly Rowland & Michelle Williams Have a Destiny's Child Reunion at the Peter Dundas Store Opening!

It’s another Destiny’s Child reunion!

Beyonce, Kelly Rowland, and Michelle Williams all looked stunning celebrating Peter Dundas‘s first traveling flagship together on Tuesday night (April 24) in West Hollywood, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Beyonce Knowles

The iconic “Bootylicious” trio celebrated alongside Peter Dundas and Evangelo Bousis at the chic event following their much-raved about live reunion at Coachella earlier this month.

The women all had fun partying together, and enjoyed speciality Casamigos cocktails throughout the night.

See pics of the reunited girl group hanging out together below!