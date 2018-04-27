Top Stories
Kate Middleton &amp; Prince William Reveal Royal Baby Name!

Kate Middleton & Prince William Reveal Royal Baby Name!

Amy Schumer Reveals She Was 'Gray-Area Raped' While Sleeping

Amy Schumer Reveals She Was 'Gray-Area Raped' While Sleeping

Kanye West Shares John Legend Text Exhange Over Donald Trump Tweets

Kanye West Shares John Legend Text Exhange Over Donald Trump Tweets

Fri, 27 April 2018 at 9:50 am

Beyonce, Kelly Rowland & Michelle Williams Have a Destiny's Child Reunion at the Peter Dundas Store Opening!

Beyonce, Kelly Rowland & Michelle Williams Have a Destiny's Child Reunion at the Peter Dundas Store Opening!

It’s another Destiny’s Child reunion!

Beyonce, Kelly Rowland, and Michelle Williams all looked stunning celebrating Peter Dundas‘s first traveling flagship together on Tuesday night (April 24) in West Hollywood, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Beyonce Knowles

The iconic “Bootylicious” trio celebrated alongside Peter Dundas and Evangelo Bousis at the chic event following their much-raved about live reunion at Coachella earlier this month.

The women all had fun partying together, and enjoyed speciality Casamigos cocktails throughout the night.

See pics of the reunited girl group hanging out together below!
Just Jared on Facebook
beyonce kelly michelle peter dundas april 2018 01
beyonce kelly michelle peter dundas april 2018 02
beyonce kelly michelle peter dundas april 2018 03
beyonce kelly michelle peter dundas april 2018 04
beyonce kelly michelle peter dundas april 2018 05

Photos: Casamigos, Instagram: @kellyrowland
Posted to: Beyonce Knowles, Destiny's Child, Kelly Rowland, Michelle Williams

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Tom Brokaw is being accused of sexual harassment - TMZ
  • Bindi Irwin's boyfriend had the sweetest things to say about her - Just Jared Jr
  • Things are getting messy on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation - TooFab
  • Get the scoop on Jude Law's new movie - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Find out who'll be reprising the role of Sandy in Grease - Just Jared Jr