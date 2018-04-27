Billie Eilish & Khalid Are Feeling 'Lovely' in Their Haunting Music Video - Watch Now!

Billie Eilish and Khalid are trapped in a glass case of emotions in their brand-new music video for “Lovely!”

The 16-year-old “COPYCAT” singer and the 20-year-old “Young Dumb & Broke” crooner teamed up for the striking visual, which they shared with fans on Thursday (April 26).

The simple but chilling Taylor Cohen-directed clip features the duo braving rain, ice, and solitude.

“Lovely,” released last week, is the follow-up single to the Billie‘s “Bitches Broken Hearts,” which she dropped on SoundCloud last November. Look out for her debut album.

Watch the video below!



Billie Eilish – lovely (with Khalid)