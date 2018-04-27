Brie Larson Films a Running Scene for 'Captain Marvel!'

Brie Larson is hard at work on her highly anticipated film Captain Marvel!

The 28-year-old Kong: Skull Island actress was spotted shooting an action scene on Thursday (April 26) in Los Angeles.

She was joined on set by her stunt double, who matched Brie in her green and black Captain Marvel costume.

Earlier this week, Brie stepped out for the Avengers: Infinity War premiere, tweeting afterward, “WE SAW INFINITY WAR AND KNOW EVERYTHING THAT HAPPENS IN IT OMG.”

Captain Marvel follows Carol Danvers as she becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes when Earth is caught in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races. Set in the 1990s, Captain Marvel is an all-new adventure from a previously unseen period in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Don’t miss it when it hits theaters on March 8, 2019! In the meantime, see more set photos here.