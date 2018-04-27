Camila Cabello: 'Never Be the Same' Remix (feat. Kane Brown) Stream, Download, & Lyrics - Listen Now!

Camila Cabello has dropped a brand-new remix of her hit song “Never Be the Same” featuring Kane Brown, and you can listen to it right here!

The 21-year-old “Havana” crooner and the 24-year-old country singer teamed up for the epic duet, which they shared with fans on Friday (April 27).

“When we were writing this song, @frankdukes kept telling me ‘the melodies you’re doing make it feel like this could be a country song’ !!!!! ever since we finished writing it i always thought this could be reimagined with a country artist, and i heard Kane brown’s song ‘What Ifs’ one day and freaked out!!!!” Camila wrote on Twitter. “I was like he’s the PERFECT artist to do this with…. i’m so so excited about this and hope you love it as much as i do and thank you Kane for your magical voice, this song tells a different story now.”

Listen below! You can also download the remix on iTunes.

