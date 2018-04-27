Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson & 'Avengers: Infinity War' Cast Spoil After The Credits Scene & More on 'Conan'!

A batch of The Avengers assembled on Thursday night (April 26) on Conan ahead of the film’s release today (April 27)!

Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Pratt, Danai Gurira and Anthony Mackie joined the late-night host to dish about the Marvel blockbuster’s biggest secrets.

“I gotta ask spoiler questions. You can answer, we’ll bleep them out,” Conan O’Brien said before proceeding with a variety of questions that ranged from “where’s the Soul Stone?” to “What are the after credits scenes?”

Scarlett also talked about being surrounded by men on the set of Avengers: Infinity War. “I had to provide all the oestrogen on set of Avengers: Infinity War,” Scarlett joked. “Mark Ruffalo was there to help!”



The ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Cast Spoils The Movie

Click inside to watch more from the Avengers: Infinity War stars on Conan…



The Men Of ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Compare Themselves To Different Meats