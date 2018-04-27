Dakota Johnson, Tiffany Haddish, Felicity Jones & More Win Big at CinemaCon Awards 2018!

Dakota Johnson, Tiffany Haddish and Felicity Jones are all smiles as they hold their trophies on the red carpet at the 2018 CinemaCon Big Screen Achievement Awards brought to you by the Coca-Cola Company at Omnia Nightclub at Caesars Palace on Thursday (April 26) in Las Vegas.

The three ladies were joined at the event by fellow honorees Taron Egerton, Anna Kendrick, Jonah Hill, Gabrielle Union, Kate McKinnon, Jodie Foster, Benicio del Toro, Samuel L. Jackson, Lil Rel Howery, director Ryan Coogler and his wife Zinzi Evans.

Dakota was the recipient of the Female Star of the Year award, Tiffany was named Female Star of Tomorrow award, Felicity got the Award of Excellence in Acting, Taron with the Action Star of the Year award, Anna with Cinema Spotlight Award, Gabrielle with Breakthrough Producer of the Year award, Kate with Comedy Star of the Year award, Jonah with CinemaCon Vanguard award, Jodie with Lifetime Achievement Award, Jack with CinemaCon Visionary award, Benicio with Male Star of the Year award, Samuel with Cinema Icon award, Lil Rel with the Breakthrough Performer of the Year award and Ryan with Director of the Year award.

FYI: Dakota is wearing a Gianvito Rossi gown. Gabrielle is wearing Gabriela Hearst.