Debra Messing Gets Glam For 'Jacob & Co.' Grand Opening in NYC

Debra Messing looked so chic while stepping out to celebrate Jacob & Co.!

The 49-year-old actress hit the red carpet at the grande re-opening of their flagship store on Thursday night (April 26) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Debra Messing

She was joined on the carpet by Adrien Brody and Elsa Hosk.

Before the event, Debra took to her Instagram to show off her glam look for the evening.

“When you’ve got a spectacular statement earring all you need is a little black dress. Congratulations @jacobandco for your Grand ReOpening!” Debra captioned a photo.

FYI: Debra is wearing a Tom Ford dress and Jimmy Choo shoes.