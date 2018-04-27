Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Breaks Her Silence on Tristan Thompson Cheating &amp; Kanye West's Tweets - Watch!

Kim Kardashian Breaks Her Silence on Tristan Thompson Cheating & Kanye West's Tweets - Watch!

'Avengers: Infinity War' Already Breaking Records After Thursday Previews!

'Avengers: Infinity War' Already Breaking Records After Thursday Previews!

Fri, 27 April 2018 at 8:20 pm

Debra Messing Gets Glam For 'Jacob & Co.' Grand Opening in NYC

Debra Messing Gets Glam For 'Jacob & Co.' Grand Opening in NYC

Debra Messing looked so chic while stepping out to celebrate Jacob & Co.!

The 49-year-old actress hit the red carpet at the grande re-opening of their flagship store on Thursday night (April 26) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Debra Messing

She was joined on the carpet by Adrien Brody and Elsa Hosk.

Before the event, Debra took to her Instagram to show off her glam look for the evening.

“When you’ve got a spectacular statement earring all you need is a little black dress. Congratulations @jacobandco for your Grand ReOpening!” Debra captioned a photo.

FYI: Debra is wearing a Tom Ford dress and Jimmy Choo shoes.
Just Jared on Facebook
debra messing jacob jewler grande reopening 01
debra messing jacob jewler grande reopening 02
debra messing jacob jewler grande reopening 03
debra messing jacob jewler grande reopening 04
debra messing jacob jewler grande reopening 05
debra messing jacob jewler grande reopening 06
debra messing jacob jewler grande reopening 07
debra messing jacob jewler grande reopening 08
debra messing jacob jewler grande reopening 09
debra messing jacob jewler grande reopening 10
debra messing jacob jewler grande reopening 11
debra messing jacob jewler grande reopening 12
debra messing jacob jewler grande reopening 13
debra messing jacob jewler grande reopening 14
debra messing jacob jewler grande reopening 15

Photos: WENN
Posted to: Adrien Brody, Debra Messing, Elsa Hosk

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Tom Brokaw is being accused of sexual harassment - TMZ
  • Bindi Irwin's boyfriend had the sweetest things to say about her - Just Jared Jr
  • Things are getting messy on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation - TooFab
  • Get the scoop on Jude Law's new movie - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Find out who'll be reprising the role of Sandy in Grease - Just Jared Jr