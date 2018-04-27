Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson & Girlfriend Lauren Hashian Share Adorable Picture of New Baby Daughter Tiana!
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and longtime girlfriend Lauren Hashian are showing off their new bundle of joy!
The couple posted a new photo of their adorable third daughter Tiana Gia on Instagram on Friday (April 27) just days after confirming her birth on Monday (April 23).
“❤️ It’s so incredible to finally meet you our sweet little Baby Tia. You are the most peaceful peanut, our little angel & wow, are we lucky… completely in love |April 17, 2018 – 8:47pm ❤️🙏🏼,” Lauren captioned the adorable family photo.
Congratulations once again to the happy family!