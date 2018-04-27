Ed Sheeran's Puppet is Back in 'Happier' Music Video - Watch Now!

Ed Sheeran‘s lookalike puppet is back and starring in the new music video for “Happier!”

The 27-year-old singer dropped the new visual for the track, off his latest album ÷ (pronounced “Divide”), on Friday (April 27).

It features the puppet from Ed‘s “Sing” music video as he finds his ex-girlfriend, who is made out of balloons, looking happy on a date with a new man.

Ed‘s puppet then drinks alone in a bar as he reflects.

In real life, though, Ed seems happier than ever with his fiancee Cherry Seaborn.





Ed Sheeran – Happier (Official Video)