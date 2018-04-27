Top Stories
Fri, 27 April 2018 at 4:01 pm

Ella Purnell & Tom Sturridge Join 'Sweetbitter' Cast at NYC World Premiere - Watch Trailer!

Ella Purnell & Tom Sturridge Join 'Sweetbitter' Cast at NYC World Premiere - Watch Trailer!

Ella Purnell keeps it chic and sophisticated while hitting the red carpet at the world premiere screening of her new Starz series Sweetbitter held as part of the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival at SVA Theatre on Thursday (April 26) in New York City.

The 21-year-old actress was joined at the event by her co-stars Tom Sturridge, Evan Jonigkeit and his wife Zosia Mamet, Caitlin Fitzgerald, Katerina Tannenbaum, Eden Epstein, Jasmine Mathews, Paul Sparks, Jimmie Saito, Gabriel Gutierrez and Daniyar, as well as creator Stephanie Danler and director Stuart Zicherman.

Based on the national bestseller, Sweetbitter tells the story of Tess (Purnell), a 22-year-old who arrives in New York City ready to pursue a new life. When she finds herself interviewing for a position at one of the best restaurants in the city, she thinks she’s found a steady income and a safe place to wait. But Tess is quickly intoxicated by the chaotic, adrenalized world behind-the-scenes, tasting expensive wine, exploring dive bars, and learning who she can trust.


Sweetbitter | Official Trailer | STARZ

FYI: Ella is wearing Chanel. Zosia is wearing a Miu Miu dress and shoes.
Credit: Brian Ach, Dia Dipasupil; Photos: Getty
