Fri, 27 April 2018 at 1:53 pm

Gigi Hadid Dishes on Designing a Watch For Her Tommy Hilfiger Collection

Gigi Hadid Dishes on Designing a Watch For Her Tommy Hilfiger Collection

Gigi Hadid looks ready to go racing as she steps out for the Tommy Hilfiger Watch Collection launch event held at Macy’s in New York City on Thursday (April 26).

The 23-year-old model, in TommyxGigi, opened up about switching things up from teaming up for a watch instead of a clothing collection.

“This watch, to me, really went with the racing idea of the collection because it kind of reminds me like a shiny new car,” Gigi told Elle magazine. “It’s very sleek and beautiful and the color really goes with everything.”

Her favorite detail is the day of the week feature.

“It helps me a lot because even when you’re on your phone writing an email, you can be like, ‘What’s the date?’ And then you’re like, ‘It’s right there.’”
Photos: BackGridUSA
Getty
