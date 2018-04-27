Top Stories
Fri, 27 April 2018 at 2:37 pm

Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals She Went Into 'Dark Place' When She Had Postpartum Depression

Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals She Went Into 'Dark Place' When She Had Postpartum Depression

Gwyneth Paltrow is all smiles as she joined hosts Stephen and Elisa Summers at their Goop Dallas Launch with a toast to the 70th Anniversary of The Original Margarita with Cointreau, created by Dallas’s own Margarita Sames, on Thursday (April 26).

That same day, the 45-year-old actress and goop founder spoke openly about her experience with postpartum depression during a candid conversation with her mom, actress Blythe Danner, on her Goop Podcast.

“When I had Apple, my experience with myself was completely transformed,” Gwyneth expressed about the birth of her 13-year-old daughter. “I was so in love with her, I still am.”

Gwyneth then noted that her experience giving birth to her 12-year-old son, Moses, wasn’t quite as blissful: “I had terrible post-natal depression, which I think was really shocking to me because I never thought that I would be a person who got post-natal depression,” Gwyneth explained. “I was so euphoric when Apple was born, and I assumed it would happen with Mosey and it took a while. I went to a dark place.”
Photos: Amy Karp Photography
Posted to: Gwyneth Paltrow

