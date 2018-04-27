Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Breaks Her Silence on Tristan Thompson Cheating & Kanye West's Tweets - Watch!

'Avengers: Infinity War' Already Breaking Records After Thursday Previews!

Kate Middleton & Prince William Reveal Royal Baby Name!

Fri, 27 April 2018 at 2:10 pm

Halle Berry, Ellen Pompeo & More Celebrate Avra Beverly Hills Grand Opening!

Halle Berry, Ellen Pompeo & More Celebrate Avra Beverly Hills Grand Opening!

Halle Berry and Ellen Pompeo keep it chic and casual as they strike a pose at the Avra Beverly Hills Grand Opening Celebration held on Thursday evening (April 26) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 51-year-old actress and Ellen, 48, were joined at the event by Selma Blair, Cindy Crawford, Nicole Scherzinger, Chris Noth and Michael Chiklis.

The restaurant will feature the authentic Mediterranean cuisine it’s known for including fresh seafood flown in daily from Europe. Just like the original restaurants, this new Los Angeles restaurant also has a seafood display from which diners can select their fish.

Earlier in the week, Halle stepped out to get honored at the 2018 Matrix Awards.
Credit: Michael Simon; Photos: Startraksphoto.com
Posted to: Chris Noth, Cindy Crawford, Ellen Pompeo, Halle Berry, Michael Chiklis, Nicole Scherzinger, Selma Blair

