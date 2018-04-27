Top Stories
Kate Middleton &amp; Prince William Reveal Royal Baby Name!

Amy Schumer Reveals She Was 'Gray-Area Raped' While Sleeping

Kanye West Shares John Legend Text Exhange Over Donald Trump Tweets

Fri, 27 April 2018 at 7:30 am

James Franco Shows Off His Bad Side in 'Kin' - Watch the Trailer!

James Franco Shows Off His Bad Side in 'Kin' - Watch the Trailer!

The trailer for James Franco‘s movie Kin was just released – and it looks crazy!

The movie follows a recently released ex-con and his younger brother, who are forced to go on the run from a vengeful criminal, the government, and otherworldly soldiers, have to defend themselves by using a mysterious weapon of an unknown origin.

Zoe Kravitz, Dennis Quaid, Jack Reynor, and Myles Truitt also star in the film.

Kin hits theaters on August 31.

Watch the trailer below!
