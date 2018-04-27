Fri, 27 April 2018 at 7:30 am
James Franco Shows Off His Bad Side in 'Kin' - Watch the Trailer!
The trailer for James Franco‘s movie Kin was just released – and it looks crazy!
The movie follows a recently released ex-con and his younger brother, who are forced to go on the run from a vengeful criminal, the government, and otherworldly soldiers, have to defend themselves by using a mysterious weapon of an unknown origin.
Zoe Kravitz, Dennis Quaid, Jack Reynor, and Myles Truitt also star in the film.
Kin hits theaters on August 31.
Watch the trailer below!
